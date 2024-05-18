Iga Swiatek powers to another final victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Rome

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

World number one Iga Swiatek brushed aside number two Aryna Sabalenka to the Internazionali BNL d’Italia title in Rome.

The 22-year-old Pole needed just one hour and 29 minutes to ease to a 6-2 6-3 victory over her 26-year-old Belarusian opponent on the clay to claim the crown for the third time in four years.

It was a repeat of Swiatek’s victory over Sabalenka in the Mutua Madrid Open final two weeks ago, although that proved a far more testing affair as she saved three match points before coming through a tense tie-break to complete a 7-5 4-6 7-6 (7) win.

Swiatek broke to love in the third game to give herself the advantage in the first set, and it was one she never looked like surrendering as her depth of return kept Sabalenka on the back foot.

The second set proved far more testing with the world number one having to save a total of seven break points before her opponent succumbed to hand her a 4-3 lead which ultimately proved decisive.

For Swiatek, it was 21st WTA title and her fourth this year, and it came courtesy of a ninth successful final victory.

In the process, she became just the third woman to win in Madrid and Rome in the same year after Dinara Safina in 2009 and Serena Williams in 2013.