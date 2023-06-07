Jump to content

French Open day 11: Swiatek marches on as Zverev and Ruud seal semi-final spot

The story of the 11th day of action in Paris.

Eleanor Crooks
Wednesday 07 June 2023 22:47
Iga Swiatek celebrates beating Coco Gauff (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek won her French Open rematch with Coco Gauff to reach another semi-final at Roland Garros.

The defending champion extended her winning record against the American to 7-0 with a 6-4 6-2 victory and will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who battled past Ons Jabeur in three sets to become Brazil’s first women’s singles semi-finalist of the open era.

Alexander Zverev made it back to the last four 12 months after suffering a serious ankle injury against Rafael Nadal while Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

I have a clown career if it doesn't work with tennis.

Ons Jabeur on her juggling skills

Jabeur kicked away a return from Haddad Maia at a key moment in the deciding set only to realise her serve had been called in.

Redemption for Kato

Three days after being defaulted from the women’s doubles, Japan’s Miyu Kato reached the final of the mixed doubles with German partner Tim Puetz.

Fallen seeds

Men: Holger Rune (6)Women: Coco Gauff (6), Ons Jabeur (7)

Who’s up next?

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday, with Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka favourites to set up a title decider.

Sabalenka meets unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the first match before Swiatek plays Haddad Maia.

Britain’s Henry Searle will look to reach the semi-finals of the boys’ singles while Alfie Hewett plays Gustavo Fernandez for a place in the wheelchair singles final.

