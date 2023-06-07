French Open day 11: Swiatek marches on as Zverev and Ruud seal semi-final spot

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iga Swiatek won her French Open rematch with Coco Gauff to reach another semi-final at Roland Garros.

The defending champion extended her winning record against the American to 7-0 with a 6-4 6-2 victory and will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who battled past Ons Jabeur in three sets to become Brazil’s first women’s singles semi-finalist of the open era.

Alexander Zverev made it back to the last four 12 months after suffering a serious ankle injury against Rafael Nadal while Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

I have a clown career if it doesn't work with tennis. Ons Jabeur on her juggling skills

Face in the crowd

Football fail

Jabeur kicked away a return from Haddad Maia at a key moment in the deciding set only to realise her serve had been called in.

Redemption for Kato

Three days after being defaulted from the women’s doubles, Japan’s Miyu Kato reached the final of the mixed doubles with German partner Tim Puetz.

Fallen seeds

Men: Holger Rune (6)Women: Coco Gauff (6), Ons Jabeur (7)

Who’s up next?

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday, with Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka favourites to set up a title decider.

Sabalenka meets unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the first match before Swiatek plays Haddad Maia.

Britain’s Henry Searle will look to reach the semi-finals of the boys’ singles while Alfie Hewett plays Gustavo Fernandez for a place in the wheelchair singles final.