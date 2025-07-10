Iga Swiatek surprises herself by breaking through her grass ceiling at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek has surprised herself with her form on grass, and she is now just one victory away from a first senior Wimbledon title.

The Pole has been growing in confidence on grass all fortnight and was calmness personified in a 6-2 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic that lasted just 72 minutes.

It would have been even quicker but for a lengthy delay three games into the contest when, for a third time on Centre Court on Thursday, a spectator was taken unwell.

All the heat on the court was coming from the racket of Swiatek, who has somewhat improbably surged back to form on the lawns in SW19.

It was, by her exceedingly lofty standards, a torrid campaign on her favoured clay for the 24-year-old but a run to the final of the grass-court tournament in Bad Homburg on the eve of Wimbledon appears to have been the catalyst.

That was the first final Swiatek had reached at any level since winning her fifth grand slam title at the French Open last spring, and now she is only one match away from matching Carlos Alcaraz by winning major trophies on each surface.

Swiatek won the girls’ title here seven years ago but had never been beyond the quarter-finals in the main event until now and, asked if she had surprised herself, she said: “I did. Yeah, for sure.

“Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final. I’m just super excited. I thought I experienced everything on the court but I didn’t experience playing well on grass.

“I feel confident and I’m just going for it. For sure it’s working.”

By not winning the French Open for the first time since 2021, Swiatek had more time to prepare on grass, and that groundwork has been paying off in style.

She denied feeling less pressure this year, saying: “I think I’m not going to have seasons where the pressure is not going to be kind of forced on me from the expectations from the outside anymore.

“Every year it’s kind of the same, but I feel sometimes I can handle it better or ignore it. I think it’s easier if you haven’t won Roland Garros and also if you had more time to practise.”

Given her extra experience at the latter stages of slams, and the fact she is yet to lose a final, she will go in as the favourite against American first-timer Amanda Anisimova, who nevertheless will bring a lot more firepower than Bencic.

The Swiss has had a superb fortnight and will climb back into the top 20 on Monday less than nine months after returning to the tour following the birth of daughter Bella last April.

She admitted Swiatek was simply too good, saying: “I definitely thought today was just a different level from Iga. I thought she played amazing and I didn’t feel like she let me in the match for one second.

“Of course, I gave my best. I’m really proud of this tournament. There’s nothing I really regret today. In the end she was just too good, and I was a step too short.”