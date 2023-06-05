Jump to content

French Open day nine: Iga Swiatek sets up Coco Gauff quarter-final

The story of the ninth day of action from Roland Garros.

Eleanor Crooks
Monday 05 June 2023 22:45
Iga Swiatek benefited from Lesia Tsurenko’s retirement (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(AP)

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will meet in a rematch of last year’s French Open final.

The pair both moved through to the quarter-finals, with Gauff beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Swiatek leading 5-1 when Lesia Tsurenko retired through illness.

There will also be a rematch between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, who engaged in a fiery battle in the last eight a year ago, while Alexander Zverev continued his strong form in the night session with victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

My agent was like, 'Why are you eating chocolate cake for breakfast' and I was like, 'We're in Paris, who cares?'

Coco Gauff

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro announced the birth of twins.

Stat of the day

Fallen seeds

Men: Francisco Cerundolo (23), Yoshihito Nishioka (27), Grigor Dimitrov (28)Women: None

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in the highest-profile clash between a Belarusian or Russian athlete and a Ukrainian since the war began.

The night session sees the biggest clash of the men’s tournament so far between top seed Carlos Alcaraz and former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic takes on Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova meets Karolina Muchova in an all-unseeded match.

