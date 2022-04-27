World No 1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open to rest shoulder
The 20-year-old Pole had claimed a fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open to rest a shoulder problem.
The 20-year-old Pole is on a 23-match winning streak after claiming a fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week.
Swiatek was set to be the top seed in Madrid, the first WTA Tour 1000 event of the clay season, and open the tournament against a qualifier on Friday.
However, in order to fully recover in the build up to the French Open, which begins at Roland Garros on May 22, Swiatek will now take some time out.
“Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year,” Swiatek said in a post on Twitter.
“After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row, it’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly.
“I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that’s why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open.
“My body needs rest. I’m going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. See you soon there.
“Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future – looking forward to it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies