Iga Swiatek defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets to claim the Miami Open title and continue her remarkable winning run on hard courts.

The 20-year-old Pole beat Japan’s Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in one hour and 17 minutes to win her 17th successive match on the surface and third successive title, having also triumphed in Doha and Indian Wells.

Swiatek, who will become world number one for the first time on Monday following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, told WTA Tennis: “I just feel really satisfied and fulfilled and also proud of myself.

“I feel like I have got to celebrate, because I don’t know how long I can keep up with this streak.”

Regarding her winning run in hard-court matches - the longest in a calendar year since Serena Williams won 20 in succession in 2015 - Swiatek added: “I learned a lot about myself, that I can keep going, and really I don’t need to feel like 100 per cent on points to win matches against great players.

“I can trust myself a little bit more right now. I really used that streak to have more confidence, and also the ranking.”