Swiatek eases to glory as focus turns to Nadal again – day 14 at the French Open

The all-conquering 20-year-old from Poland won 6-1 6-3 for a 35th consecutive victory.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 05 June 2022 04:30
Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 (Thibault Camus/AP)
World number one Iga Swiatek swept to a second Roland Garros title with a commanding win over American teenager Coco Gauff.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Swiatek seals her win with a kiss (Thibault Camus/AP)
Match of the day

Swiatek was a huge favourite going into the final and showed why with victory in an hour and eight minutes. But teenager Gauff put in a spirited display, especially at the start of the second set, to show there is plenty more to come from her.

Stat of the day

Swiatek's 35-match winning streak takes her level with Venus Williams for the most consecutive victories this century.She has also won six straight titles, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin in 2008.

Shot of the day

Gauff showed glimpses of the form that took her to the final, not least this savage backhand winner to get on the scoreboard.

Quote of the day

I wanted to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong, because the war is still there

Iga Swiatek

Valiant runner-up

Gauff has played some incredible tennis this fortnight as well as charming everyone who she has come into contact with. Swiatek is simply a level above everyone else at the moment but her star will surely shine even brighter in the future.

Fancy seeing you here

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski gave Swiatek a surprise when she went to celebrate with her team. Lewandowski knows a thing or two about lifting trophies and he was among the first to congratulate his compatriot.

Up next

The men take centre stage on the final day of the tournament. Can Rafael Nadal make it a decimocuarto (14th) Roland Garros title? Or will eighth seed Casper Ruud collect his first grand slam crown?

