Kasatkina knocks Gauff out of WTA Finals while Swiatek continues Texas streak
Swiatek has lost just 10 games during her two-game streak to be assured of top seed out of the Tracy Austin Group.
Coco Gauff was knocked out of the WTA Finals with a 7-6 (6) 6-3 loss to Daria Kasatkina, while world number one Iga Swiatek finished the group stage on top with a straight-sets victory over Caroline Garcia.
Garcia was aggressive but not enough to stop Swiatek from continuing her winning streak, with the Pole at one point in the second set charging back from love-40 by winning five straight points en route to a semi-final spot.
Garcia, who won the pair’s only previous meeting, managed to save just 20 per cent of break points to Swiatek’s 83 per cent, losing in one hour and 23 minutes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Meanwhile, Gauff lost for the third time to the lower-ranked opponent Kasatkina, who on Wednesday fell in straight sets to Swiatek.
Both players are making their WTA Finals debuts this year and despite Gauff’s better ranking, the American has lost every professional match she has played against the Russian.
Kasatkina and Garcia will play on Saturday for the Tracy Austin Group’s second-place spot and the chance to advance to the semi-finals.
