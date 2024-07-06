Iga Swiatek booed out of Wimbledon as Yulia Putintseva halts 21-match win streak

Support truly

World number one Iga Swiatek suffered more Wimbledon woe after she was booed on Court One before she crashed out in the third round to Yulia Putintseva.

Swiatek was on a 21-match winning streak and looked on course to cruise into the last 16 at the All England Club when she claimed the opener, but the Kazakhstan player hit back with a brilliant second set where she broke twice.

Four-time French Open champion Swiatek raced off court before the decider and when she eventually returned faced boos from an impatient crowd.

It seemed to knock the top seed off her stride and she netted to give 30th seed Putintseva an impressive 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory on her third match point.

“I was kind of surprised,” Swiatek said. “But I know what I did wrong after Roland Garros. I didn’t really rest properly. I’m not going to make this mistake again.

“After such a tough clay court season, I really must have my recovery. Maybe that’s also the reason. But I thought that I’m going to be able to kind of, I don’t know, play at the same level. I feel like on grass I need little bit more of that energy to keep being patient and accept some mistakes.

“Like mentally, I didn’t really do that well on this tournament. I need to recover better after clay court season, both physically and mentally.”

Moscow-born Putintseva soaked up the adulation before she said in her on-court interview: “It feels great, it feels really great.

“I was just so focused on playing fast and not giving her any time. So, that’s pretty much it.

“I was feeling it on the court and that is why I was like fire. I was trying to entertain you more and more with my shots.

“I just want to enjoy this moment, like cool down a little bit, do a stretch and eat. Important!”