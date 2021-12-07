Peng Shuai: IOC rejects criticism of approach to Chinese tennis player’s situation

Concerns have been raised over the Chinese star’s safety and well-being

Jamie Gardner
Tuesday 07 December 2021 19:11
Comments
Women's Tennis Association suspends China tournaments over Peng Shuai censorship

The International Olympic Committee has rejected criticism of how it has handled contact with Peng Shuai.

Concerns have been raised over the Chinese star’s safety and well-being after she alleged in November she had been sexually assaulted by a senior official in the country’s government.

The IOC which is taking the Winter Olympics to Beijing in February, said it would employ “quiet diplomacy” in the matter and on November 21 announced its president, Thomas Bach had held a 30-minute video call with Peng.

The footage of the call was not released and organisations, including the WTA remain deeply concerned for her safety. That organisation has suspended the hosting of events in China over its concerns for Peng.

The IOC announced it had held a further video call with Peng on December 2 and had agreed a personal meeting in January.

Recommended

The head of the IOC’s co-ordination commission for the Beijing Games, Juan Antonio Samaranch, defended the approach taken to date and said: “Don’t write off silent diplomacy, it’s a very powerful tool. We plan to stick to that for issues of that calibre, that difficulty and that importance.”

Samaranch appeared to criticise what he saw as a politicisation of Peng’s situation.

“Everybody should be concentrating on the well-being of Peng Shuai and not trying to use this for another purpose,” he said.

Asked about how the IOC had initiated contact, Samaranch said: “We are talking regularly with the sports organisations in China at large. We are in direct contact (with Peng) – both the president and the Athletes Commission.

We have to be discreet and respect her desire for discretion in this difficult moment of her life

Juan Antonio Samaranch

“We have to be discreet and respect her desire for discretion in this difficult moment of her life. We believe we are dealing with a person and the most important thing is to help a person solve a problem that she might have in the best possible way.

“Our idea is to centre and concentrate ourselves on the well-being of the athlete and we are doing that wholeheartedly.”

In announcing the suspension of WTA events in China, its chief executive Steve Simon said last week: “If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would suffer an immense setback.

Recommended

“I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in