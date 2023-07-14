When is the Wimbledon women’s final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon this weekend, capping off an enthralling fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.

Jabeur avenged her 2022 final defeat by overcoming Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, having thrashed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals. For the Tunisian, 28, the impending final also offers a chance to make up for a grand-slam final defeat at the US Open last year.

Meanwhile, Czech Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina, breezing past the Ukrainian in the semi-finals after beating fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight. The 24-year-old was runner-up at the French Open in 2019, in her only previous major final, so she will share Jabeur’s aim of banishing ghosts on a stage of this size.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in what will be an unmissable match between the two best players in the world. Djokovic is bidding to move level with Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth Wimbledon title, as well as a fifth in a row at the All England Club. The 36-year-old Serbian will play in his ninth Wimbledon final, while 20-year-old Alcaraz is through to his first. That final will also decide the World No 1 ranking, and will see Spaniard Alcaraz compete for a second grand slam title, while Djokovic bids for a 24th.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on 15 and 16 July.

As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.

Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.