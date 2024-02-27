Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Draper avenged his Australian Open defeat to Tommy Paul to book a place in the last 16 of the Mexican Open.

The British No 3 raced through the first set against the seventh seed, winning 6-0 in just over half an hour. But the American, who beat Draper in the second round in Melbourne after losing their two previous meetings, proved stiffer proposition in the second set.

Games remained on serve until Draper cashed in on his second break point to win 6-4.

Dan Evans could not capitalise on a fast start as he went down 6-2 5-7 6-7 to world No 17 Ben Shelton. The British No 2 won the first set 6-2, but dropped the second as the American converted his first break point of the match to claim the set.

Evans saved three match points from 0-40 down on his serve in the deciding set and immediately broke Shelton to lead 6-5. But he was pegged back and, after saving a fourth match point in the tie-break, eventually went down 7-5.

Reuters