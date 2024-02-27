Jump to content

Jack Draper avenges Australian Open defeat with Mexican win over Tommy Paul

Dan Evans meanwhile fell to world No 17 Ben Shelton in three sets

Sports Staff
Tuesday 27 February 2024 09:12
<p>Jack Draper hits a return against Tommy Paul in Acapulco, Mexico</p>

Jack Draper hits a return against Tommy Paul in Acapulco, Mexico

(Getty Images)

Jack Draper avenged his Australian Open defeat to Tommy Paul to book a place in the last 16 of the Mexican Open.

The British No 3 raced through the first set against the seventh seed, winning 6-0 in just over half an hour. But the American, who beat Draper in the second round in Melbourne after losing their two previous meetings, proved stiffer proposition in the second set.

Games remained on serve until Draper cashed in on his second break point to win 6-4.

Dan Evans could not capitalise on a fast start as he went down 6-2 5-7 6-7 to world No 17 Ben Shelton. The British No 2 won the first set 6-2, but dropped the second as the American converted his first break point of the match to claim the set.

Evans saved three match points from 0-40 down on his serve in the deciding set and immediately broke Shelton to lead 6-5. But he was pegged back and, after saving a fourth match point in the tie-break, eventually went down 7-5.

Reuters



