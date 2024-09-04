Jack Draper v Alex de Minaur LIVE: Latest US Open tennis scores and updates as British No 1 hunts semi-final place
Draper, the British No 1, takes on the Australian No 10 seed De Minaur for a place in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows
Jack Draper returns to court this evening to face Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a spot in the US Open semi-finals.
The British No.1 has never reached this stage of a Grand Slam before so is in uncharted territory as he looks to emulate Emma Raducanu and win the tournament at Flushing Meadows. Draper has been in unbelievable form so far during his campaign in New York, winning all four of his matches in straight sets. The most recent was a 6-3 6-1 6-2 hammering of Czechia’s Tomas Machac who Draper had never previously beaten.
His opponent has had a tougher run of things. De Minaur, the No. 10 seed for the competition, has been taken to four sets in three of his matches so far including against Great Britain’s Dan Evans in the third round. He defeated his compatriot Jordan Thompson 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday and will know he’ll have another fight on his hands this evening.
Jack Draper 2-1 Alex De Minaur*
A double fault opens the door for Alex de Minaur to break back instantly, and the Australian obliges! An excellent response after a sluggish start.
Jack Draper* 2-0 Alex De Minaur
A tough start for Alex De Minaur, a touch tight as he warms to his work and not finishing his groundstrokes in the manner that he would like to. 0-30 becomes 15-40 as Jack Draper wins an exchange at the net.
Two break points...and the Brit breaks immediately! De Minaur tugs a backhand wide.
Jack Draper 1-0 Alex De Minaur*
A good start from Draper, an unreturned serve to open before a rally won decisively. An ace down the midddle, bent elegantly by the southpaw, keeps him ticking.
And the game is secured to love. Tidy.
Jack Draper* 0-0 Alex De Minaur
Right, here we go. Two players hunting a first grand slam semi-final - Jack Draper will serve first.
Jack Draper vs Alex De Minaur
Out the players come, Jack Draper striding out with a raised fist, saluting the crowd. Hmm...is Alex De Minaur’s gait just ever so slightly uncomfortable? The Australian also recognises a modest New York crowd, the spectators perhaps sensibly staying out of the heat of the afternoon sun or refreshing themselves at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Jack Draper is not ‘the next Andy Murray’ but he can emulate his friend and idol at US Open
Jack Draper and Andy Murray are both tennis players, but that’s just about where the likeness stops. At 22, Murray was still feeling his way into the spotlight after reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, painted at the time as some kind of misanthrope, an implacable grump. By contrast Draper, who plays in his first grand slam quarter-final on Wednesday, is embracing the fame. “I quite enjoy being in front of the camera,” he told British Vogue while doing a cover shoot this summer. “If I’m looking good, that is.”
Jack Draper and Alex De Minaur next on court...
With the first match of the day done and dusted, it won’t be long now until Jack Draper and Alex De Minaur are out on court. It would appear that the Australian may have been struggling slightly in practice yesterday, De Minaur still working back up to full fitness after his Wimbledon withdrawal - is that hip injury becoming an issue again?
Karolina Muchova beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach US Open semi-finals
Sealed in style! A crunching ace up the centre secures a straight sets victory for Karolina Muchova over Beatriz Haddad Maia, a performance of guts, guile and some fine strokemaking as the Czech battled through illness. 6-1, 6-4, and into the last four she goes!
Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 3-4 Karolina Muchova*
A break each way with this set perhaps reflecting how a slightly topsy-turvy Muchova is feeling. She takes a couple of tablets to try and steady herself and close it out.
Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 2-3 Karolina Muchova*
So, about that Beatriz Haddad Maia fightback - the Brazilian is broken in her next service game, Karolina Muchova manipulating the angles superbly. But the Czech looks to be in a bit of bother: having already left the court a couple of times, Muchova dashes away again after securing the break as she seemingly struggles with illness.
