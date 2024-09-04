Jack Draper looks to reach the US Open semi-finals as he face Alex de Minaur in New York. ( EPA )

Jack Draper returns to court this evening to face Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a spot in the US Open semi-finals.

The British No.1 has never reached this stage of a Grand Slam before so is in uncharted territory as he looks to emulate Emma Raducanu and win the tournament at Flushing Meadows. Draper has been in unbelievable form so far during his campaign in New York, winning all four of his matches in straight sets. The most recent was a 6-3 6-1 6-2 hammering of Czechia’s Tomas Machac who Draper had never previously beaten.

His opponent has had a tougher run of things. De Minaur, the No. 10 seed for the competition, has been taken to four sets in three of his matches so far including against Great Britain’s Dan Evans in the third round. He defeated his compatriot Jordan Thompson 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday and will know he’ll have another fight on his hands this evening.

Following all the action from the US Open with our live blog below as Jack Draper looks to reach the semi-finals: