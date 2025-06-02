It hurts a lot – Jack Draper out of French Open after defeat to Alexander Bublik

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper admitted his French Open fourth-round defeat by Alexander Bublik “hurts a lot”.

The British number one and fifth seed seemed to have his head scrambled by the unpredictable slugger from Kazakhstan as he slumped to a 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 loss.

It meant an end to Britain’s hopes in the singles at Roland Garros after Cameron Norrie, somewhat less surprisingly, was beaten by Novak Djokovic about an hour earlier.

Instead, 27-year-old Bublik – the world number 62 – became the first Kazakh man to reach a grand slam quarter-final.

“It was a tough match. I didn’t play a good match, but I also didn’t play a bad match,” Draper said.

“I thought he played incredibly well. He didn’t allow me to play my tennis, I don’t think.

“I don’t think I’ve reached my best level this week. Then today just a couple of dips here and there, and he took advantage.

“Usually when you play someone like Alexander, he’s quite up and down with his level, but he was completely locked in.

“It hurts a lot, but I just move on. I’m hurt, and for sure I’m really disappointed. I had an opportunity today, and I missed my opportunity, for sure.

“I struggle to put things in perspective, but I think I am proud of the effort that I’ve done on the clay. I think I’ve really improved.

“I always use the lessons from my losses. I always use the fuel and the hurt to better myself.

“It will take a couple of days probably to get over it, but I will, and I’ll move on and keep on getting better.”

Draper had matched Bublik serve for serve in the first set until he was gifted the break for 6-5 by a double-fault.

The 23-year-old also broke at the start of the second, but from then on things just seemed to unravel.

Bublik, to his credit, was hitting the ball gloriously at times, his drop-shots repeatedly leaving Draper stranded.

The stress on Draper’s face was there for all to see as Bublik marched into a 2-1 lead, with the Londoner simply unable to halt the momentum.

In a marathon final game Draper saved a match point and had five break points, but was unable to take any of them.

In the build-up to the match Bublik had compared Draper to a UFC fighter, but after two hours and 34 minutes it was the 6ft 5in underdog who landed the knockout blow.

Bublik said afterwards: “You know sometimes in life there is only one chance. I had a feeling that I was mine and I couldn’t let it slip.

“Standing here this is the best moment of my life. That’s amazing, monsieurs et madames, thank you very much.”

Grinning from ear to ear as the crowd gave him a standing ovation, he hilariously cut short his on-court interview.

“You know I’m standing here like I won the thing,” he added. “I could cry here. Stop. I still have a match to go. I’m a professional tennis player. I have to get ready.”