Jack Draper begins bid to emulate Andy Murray at Queen’s Club with opening win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper began his bid to emulate Andy Murray at Queen’s Club by winning his first match on the court named after the five-time champion.

The British number one, seeded second at this year’s HSBC Championships, is attempting to become only the second home men’s singles winner in the Open era after Murray.

Draper got his grass-court season off to a solid start on the Andy Murray Arena with a 6-3 6-1 win over American Jenson Brooksby, before poking fun at his mentor, who retired last year.

“Can’t get rid of this guy,” he joked. “Andy is an unbelievable guy, someone I’m very inspired by and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.

“I definitely miss him on the Tour. Thank you Andy, this court deserves to be named after you.”

Draper narrowly avoided injuring himself when he chased down an overhead into the advertising hoardings on his first set point, but he dispatched the second with a clubbing forehand.

The 23-year-old then fired down an eighth ace of the contest on his first match point before celebrating a dominant win and writing ‘good to be home’ on a camera lens.

Draper will face Australian world number 21 Alexei Popyrin in the second round.