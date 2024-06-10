Jump to content

Jack Draper sets up possible tie with Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open

The British number two began preparations for his home grand slam at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Austrian Sebastian Ofner on Monday.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 10 June 2024 12:57
Jack Draper (pictured) could play Andy Murray in the second round of the Stuttgart Open (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Draper (pictured) could play Andy Murray in the second round of the Stuttgart Open (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Jack Draper got his grass-court season off to a winning start and set up a possible meeting with Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open.

The British number two, ranked 40 in the world, began preparations for his home grand slam at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Austrian Sebastian Ofner on Monday.

It was a tight contest against the big-serving Ofner, with Draper coming out on top in two tiebreaks to take a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory in Germany.

“When it came down to it, I’m glad I competed really hard & got over the line. It’s good to be back on the grass,” Draper said during his on-court interview.

“I played point by point and I gave myself the best chance to win the game.”

Murray is also beginning his preparations for what is expected to be his final Wimbledon campaign.

The two-time champion takes on American Marcos Giron in the first round in Stuttgart and will meet Draper if he wins.

