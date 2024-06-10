Jack Draper sets up possible tie with Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Draper got his grass-court season off to a winning start and set up a possible meeting with Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open.

The British number two, ranked 40 in the world, began preparations for his home grand slam at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Austrian Sebastian Ofner on Monday.

It was a tight contest against the big-serving Ofner, with Draper coming out on top in two tiebreaks to take a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory in Germany.

“When it came down to it, I’m glad I competed really hard & got over the line. It’s good to be back on the grass,” Draper said during his on-court interview.

“I played point by point and I gave myself the best chance to win the game.”

Murray is also beginning his preparations for what is expected to be his final Wimbledon campaign.

The two-time champion takes on American Marcos Giron in the first round in Stuttgart and will meet Draper if he wins.