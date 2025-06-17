Jack Draper begins bid to emulate Andy Murray at Queen’s Club with opening win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper began his bid to emulate Andy Murray at Queen’s Club by winning his first match on the court named after the five-time champion.

The British number one, seeded second at this year’s HSBC Championships, is attempting to become only the second home men’s singles winner in the Open era after Murray.

Draper got his grass-court season off to a solid start on the Andy Murray Arena with a 6-3 6-1 win over American Jenson Brooksby, before poking fun at his mentor, who retired last year.

“Can’t get rid of this guy,” he joked. “Andy is an unbelievable guy, someone I’m very inspired by and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.

“I definitely miss him on the Tour. Thank you Andy, this court deserves to be named after you.”

Draper narrowly avoided injuring himself when he chased down an overhead into the advertising hoardings on his first set point, but he dispatched the second with a clubbing forehand.

The 23-year-old then fired down an eighth ace of the contest on his first match point before celebrating a dominant win and writing ‘good to be home’ on a camera lens.

Draper, who will face Australian world number 21 Alexei Popyrin in the second round, revealed he suffered an injury scare ahead of the tournament after falling on the Queen’s practice court.

“I feel good. I feel good now,” he added. “Last week in training I had a little niggle. I had to have a break for a couple of days to see it through.

“I was training on the courts here and took a really heavy fall. I was limping around for a day or so, but it wasn’t anything that was going to keep me from playing.”

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, playing his first match since his epic five-set triumph over Jannik Sinner in the French Open final nine days earlier, eased past Adam Walton 6-4 7-6 (4).

Alcaraz was supposed to take on fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but the 26-year-old, who got married at the weekend, withdrew through illness on Tuesday morning.

The 2023 Queen’s champion had been enjoying his own celebrations, jetting off to party island Ibiza following his Roland Garros success.

The 22-year-old may have still been feeling the effects as he was not at his sharpest, but he still saw off Australian lucky loser Walton to extend his winning streak to 14 matches.

He said: “I had some days off and I made the most of it. To reset my mind a bit, to rest up. Then my mind is straight here.

“After the French Open, it’s just a week to switch to grass so I don’t have too much time. I would’ve liked to have more time to relax after the French. I’ve had a few days back home and a few days to get back here.”

Sinner, playing in his first match since blowing those three Championship points in Paris, beat Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 7-5 6-3 to reach the last 16 in Halle.