Jack Draper produces another gutsy display to reach Qatar Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British number one Jack Draper produced another gutsy display to down Jiri Lehecka in three sets at the Qatar Open and reach the fifth ATP Tour final of his career.

Lehecka had stunned Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals in Doha and looked on course to claim another scalp when he won the first set.

Draper required a tie-break to get the match back on level terms before he showed his class in the decider to take victory by a 3-6 7-6 (2) 6-3 score.

Both Lehecka and Draper had spent more than two hours on court for their last-eight triumphs, but it failed to prevent a high-quality start to their semi-final showdown.

A number of lusty blows were mixed in with touches of finesse with one particular Draper drop shot in the sixth game able to get the crowd off their feet.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was among those in attendance, but it failed to bring any initial luck for London-born Draper as Lehecka struck with his only break point of the first set to move in front.

Draper impressively kept his composure and after a nip-and-tuck second set, he went clutch in the tie-break to force a decider in Doha.

This was Draper’s first tournament since he retired from the Australian Open with a hip issue, but he repeatedly showed his supreme physical ability to outlast Lehecka in several rallies to take control of the third set.

A first break was swiftly followed by a second as Draper edged out his Czech opponent in two hours and 23 minutes to set up a final clash against fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Saturday.

World number 16 Draper has claimed eight victories from nine matches in 2025, with three of them five-set wins at the Australian Open to highlight his improved resilience.

“End of last year, I started to pick up some real momentum and was playing good tennis. I was building it and then – all of a sudden – I couldn’t play for about a month,” Draper said on-court, with reference to a recent hip injury.

“I went out to Australia and my level was all over the place, but it gave me a lot of confidence coming through those five-set matches. You know mentally I think that was really good for me even though my tennis wasn’t there.

“When I came back it was about getting the tennis right, getting my body in the right place and building on that fitness I had done in Melbourne. Coming here, yeah I felt better about my tennis and even better about my body.”

Rublev has triumphed in all three of his meetings with Draper and booked his place in the final with a 7-5 4-6 7-6 (5) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.