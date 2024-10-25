Jack Draper continues strong form by reaching semi-finals in Vienna

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Draper reached the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna by beating Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 6-1.

The British number one, benefitting from a month’s break before the tournament, produced a dominant final-set performance to set up a last-four clash with top seed Alexander Zverev or Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

Draper, up to 18 in the world rankings after the best year of his career, responded to losing the second set by breaking Machac twice in the decider.

The 22-year-old Briton, who lost in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner in the US Open semi-finals last month, opened up a 4-0 lead before wrapping up his win in two hours and seven minutes.

He was broken once, decisively, in the second set as Machac hit back to level the match, but the Czech world number 27 had no answer to his left-handed opponent’s power in the last set.

Draper beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Italy’s Luciano Darderi in the previous rounds without dropping a set and served out his match against with Machac with an ace.