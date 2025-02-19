Jack Draper beats Christopher O’Connell to reach Qatar Open quarter-finals
Draper could face Carlos Alcaraz in the last four.
British number one Jack Draper cruised into the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open with a straight sets victory over Christopher O’Connell.
Draper marked his return from a month lay-off on Monday with a comfortable win against Alexei Popyrin and was equally impressive in a rapid 6-2 6-1 success in the second round.
The world number 16 was only on court for 59 minutes and remains on course to face rival Carlos Alcaraz in the last four after they most recently locked horns in the Australian Open last month.
Draper’s start to the season was disrupted by a hip issue but he showed no ill-effects against O’Connell, with a superb backhand winner clinching a classy first point of the match.
It earned Draper an immediate break and, while O’Connell was able to hold his next two service games, the opening set went to the eighth seed after 28 minutes thanks to a sumptuous drop shot.
A back and forth 14-minute game on O’Connell’s serve went the way of Draper at the beginning of the second set and it broke the Australian’s resistance, with two further breaks sending Draper through to the last eight in Doha.