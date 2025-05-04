When is Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud? TV channel and start time for Madrid Open final
Jack Draper will hope to secure a breakthrough success on clay as he takes on Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final.
Draper has climbed into the world’s top five with a brilliant run in the Spanish capital and overcame Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought encounter to reach a final on the surface for the first time.
The 23-year-old left-hander is seeking a second ATP Tour title of the year after winning Indian Wells in March, but faces a tough opponent in Ruud.
A clay-court specialist, the Norwegian is a two-time French Open finalist and will look to claim his biggest title yet.
When is Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud?
The Madrid Open final is due to start at 5.30pm BST on Sunday 4 May on the clay courts of the Manzanares Park Tennis Center in the Spanish capital.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Tennis, with coverage following the conclusion of the women’s doubles final from about 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go for subscribers.
Odds
Jack Draper win 6/13
Casper Ruud win 9/5
