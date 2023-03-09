Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jack Draper off to winning start at Indian Wells on return from injury

Draper set up a second-round meeting with compatriot Dan Evans.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 09 March 2023 20:49
Jack Draper is through to the second round in Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Jack Draper is through to the second round in Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)
(AP)

Jack Draper marked his return from an injury lay-off with an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Leandro Riedi to reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Draper, who was playing his first match since losing to Rafael Nadal at the first hurdle of January’s Australian Open, required just 56 minutes to see off Swiss qualifier Riedi.

Draper, 21, will play fellow Briton Dan Evans for a place in the third round.

Andy Murray and Emmu Raducanu – back on court for the first time since her defeat to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open – both begin their Indian Wells campaigns later on Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in