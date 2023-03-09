Jack Draper off to winning start at Indian Wells on return from injury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jack Draper marked his return from an injury lay-off with an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Leandro Riedi to reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Draper, who was playing his first match since losing to Rafael Nadal at the first hurdle of January’s Australian Open, required just 56 minutes to see off Swiss qualifier Riedi.

Draper, 21, will play fellow Briton Dan Evans for a place in the third round.

Andy Murray and Emmu Raducanu – back on court for the first time since her defeat to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open – both begin their Indian Wells campaigns later on Thursday.