Dan Evans’ poor clay-court season continued with a third consecutive defeat as he went down in straight sets to Brandon Nakashima in Barcelona.

Evans has endured a difficult 2024 as a whole, suffering a first-round exit at the Australian Open, and has now failed to make the quarter-finals in any of his nine tournaments this year.

After early exits on clay in Marrakesh and Monte Carlo, British number three Evans lost 6-7 (5) 2-6 to Nakashima in the Barcelona Open first round.

The contest lasted two hours and 10 minutes but after a closely-fought first set, where the pair exchanged two breaks each, American youngster Nakashima took control in the second to inflict another loss on world number 49 Evans.

Jack Draper fared better in Munich as he beat Vit Kopriva in three sets to reach the last 16 of the BMW Open and claim his 50th ATP Tour victory in the process.

Draper had lost narrowly to Hubert Hurkacz at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, but bounced back to claim his first win of the season on clay.

Sixth seed Draper breezed through the opening set in 28 minutes before he let a 3-1 lead slip in the second as Kopriva of the Czech Republic forced a decider after he decisively broke his opponent in the 12th game of the set.

After the British number two rediscovered his composure, Draper was able to claim two breaks at the start of the third set before he registered another in a 6-1 5-7 6-4 success.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal confirmed his participation in his first clay-court tournament this year after recovering from his latest injury setback. “It was a positive week of training and I’ll be on the court,” said Nadal, who will face Flavio Cobolli in his opening match. “It’s a gift to be here. I have a feeling that it will be my last time here and I want to enjoy it.

“I’m ready enough to play. It is what it is right now. I have to keep going day by day.”

Nadal is a 12-time champion in Barcelona, but had hip surgery last summer and has played only three competitive matches this season. The Spaniard said he was in a unique situation after “two tough years” of injuries and felt he can still “be competitive.”