Australian Open day three: Emma Raducanu advances but Jack Draper sick after win

Emma Raducanu was a winner at a grand slam again, comfortably beating Shelby Rogers to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

She was joined by Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Jack Draper, who struggled in the heat but came from two sets to one down to beat American Marcos Giron before immediately running to a courtside bin to vomit.

Dan Evans was unable to make it a British full house, losing to Lorenzo Sonego, but it was a good day for the big names, with Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina all winning.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

I kind of felt bad because I obviously just beat the guy and I was saying, 'I need to shake your hand, mate, but I need to get to that bin' Jack Draper on his post-match vomit

Match of the day

Twelve months after his epic loss to Andy Murray at 4am, Thanasi Kokkinakis came out on the right side of a fifth-set tie-break to beat Sebastian Ofner.

Chips not down for Ruud

The Crown Casino is a famous spot in Melbourne and right next to the official player hotels. Eleventh seed Casper Ruud has never gone beyond the fourth round here and, asked if he had a different strategy this year, he said with a smile: “I try not to get dragged into the casino every night. That’s been helping. It’s tempting when you pass by every night, but I haven’t gambled too much this time.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Sorana Cirstea (22), Zhu Lin (29)Men: Alexander Bublik (31)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic will return to the court after his struggles against Dino Prizmic when he takes on Australian Alexei Popyrin in the night session on Wednesday.

His fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is also under the lights against young Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova, while fellow 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva takes on sixth seed Ons Jabeur.

Coco Gauff plays countrywomen Caroline Dolehide, with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Caroline Wozniacki also looking to reach round three.