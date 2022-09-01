Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

The 20-year-old Londoner will break into the top 50 for the first time after a 6-4 6-4 6-4 success.

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 01 September 2022 04:38
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
(AP)

Jack Draper launched himself into the big time by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the US Open.

The 20-year-old Londoner has established himself as one of the game’s most exciting young talents this year and he went into Wednesday night’s match against Auger-Aliassime fully believing he could win.

He backed that up spectacularly, taking control of the contest from the first game and never letting up in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 success that will see him break into the top 50 for the first time.

It is clear he can go a lot higher than that, though – Draper has already talked about wanting to emulate his friend Emma Raducanu – and this was a superb display of aggressive hitting and poise on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Recommended

He had threatened a big result at Wimbledon when he led Alex De Minaur by a set before fading physically, but, such is the rate of Draper’s improvement, two months already seems like a long time ago.

Since then he has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first ATP Masters quarter-final in Montreal and posted his first slam victory outside of Wimbledon against Emil Ruusuvuori in round one.

Auger-Aliassime, a semi-finalist here 12 months ago, made a nervous start and Draper pounced with a break in the opening game.

Felix Auger-Aliassime had no answer to Jack Draper (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
(AP)

He had chances to move further ahead but then showed a cool head and some outstanding powers of defence to clinch the set after coming under pressure for the first time.

On the whole, Draper’s big serve was keeping him at arm’s length, though, and that was the only game in the match in which he faced break points.

What is so impressive about Draper is his all-round abilities. The big serve and forehand are his obvious weapons but he is comfortable coming to the net and his movement has improved exponentially in the last year.

Recommended

A stunning backhand pass threaded down the line gave the British number four a break for 4-3 in the second set and he was at it again in the fifth game of the third, Auger-Aliassime left helpless this time by a cross-court dink.

Draper could have been forgiven for a few nerves stepping out to serve for the biggest win of his life but instead he raced across the finish line to set up a clash with 27th seed Karen Khachanov.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in