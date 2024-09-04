Jump to content

US Open day nine: Jack Draper continues campaign to nab grand slam title

Americans dominated as Emma Navarro booked her first grand slam semi-final and Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe set up a blockbuster clash for Friday.

Jonathan Veal
Wednesday 04 September 2024 06:19
Jack Draper, of Great Britain (Adam Hunger/AP)
Jack Draper, of Great Britain (Adam Hunger/AP) (AP)

Jack Draper hopes to continue his US Open run when he takes on Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Americans dominated as Emma Navarro booked her first grand slam semi-final while Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe set up a blockbusting clash on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back on day nine at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Draper dreaming big

Jack Draper is daring to dream big in New York and is not ready to stop at the quarter-finals, where he meets Alex de Minaur.

By thrashing Tomas Machac on Monday, Draper became the first British man to reach the last eight since Andy Murray in 2016.

He has yet to drop a set in his opening four matches, with his form echoing that of fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, who claimed the US Open title in 2021.

Demon’s a fellow Brit

Draper’s opponent Alex de Minaur says he is sometimes treated as an “honourary Brit”.

The Australian is the boyfriend of British number one Katie Boulter, but enjoyed taking out Dan Evans in round three.

Asked if he was almost British, he replied: “Depends on the day, depends who I’m playing, as well. But yeah, at times. At Wimbledon I was.”

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Terrible. Just absolutely terrible by me.

Alexander Zverev's thoughts on his performance

Stat of the day

American beauty

There will be an American man in the final of the US Open for the first time since 2006 after Frances Tiafoe set up a blockbusting semi-final against Taylor Fritz.

Hours after Fritz disposed of fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final, Tiafoe followed suit by beating an injured Grigor Dimitrov in four sets.

It will be the first all-American semi-final in a men’s grand slam since 2005 and there is a real chance of a home winner in New York for the first time since Andy Roddick won 21 years ago.

Earlier, Emma Navarro followed up her win against Coco Gauff with a victory over Paula Badosa.

What’s on tomorrow

Arthur Ashe:Afternoon: Haddad Maia v Muchova, Draper v De MinaurEvening: Swiatek v Pegula, Sinner v Medvedev

