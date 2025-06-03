Jack Draper admits he is a ‘long way behind’ Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after French Open exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper is in his early 20s, just like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and his run to the US Open semi-finals last year caught the eye, but the Briton feels he has a lot of catching up to do to compete at the dominant duo's level.

World No 5 Draper exited the French Open in the fourth round with a 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 defeat against Kazakh Alexander Bublik, missing out on a potential quarter-final clash with the top-ranked Sinner.

"I'm incredibly disappointed with the result," the 23-year-old Draper told a press conference.

"You know, obviously I'm coming into the clay court season having barely won any matches on the clay before. I keep that in mind, obviously, but I felt good.

"I felt good coming into this tournament. I felt like my level was building. Then today, it's a really, really tough loss to take for me."

Draper has beaten French Open champion and world No 2 Alcaraz twice in six encounters and has a 1-1 win-loss record against Sinner but feels he does not belong in the same league.

"I still think I'm a long way behind those boys a little bit. I still have lots to learn," Draper said.

"If you look at how many matches they've played, they've probably played double the amount that I've played. They're probably a year, two years ahead of me.

"I do have a lot to do to catch up with them, in all honesty. My level is getting better all the time, but it's not just the tennis. It's the consistency.

"Even though I've been more consistent, it's doing it when it matters, and these are the tournaments that matter."

Reuters