Jack Draper booked his place in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open with a straight-sets victory over third seed Taylor Fritz.

Seven successive games from late in the first set turned the match in Draper's favour before he navigated a late stumble to win 7-5, 6-4. Serve dominated the first 10 games, the British No 1 seizing his only break opportunity in the 11th game and serving out to win the set.

Draper, seeded 13th in Indian Wells, broke twice more as he surged into a 4-0 lead in the second set. He finally stumbled when serving for the match at 5-2 as a double fault handed the American former champion a break, but a pair of aces propelled him to victory at the second attempt.

“It is the best match I have played here so far in the three years I have been here,” Draper said “There were a few moments here and there which I was brave, which I spoke to my coach about before the match. Taylor is such an amazing player, so to come through in the way I did I am very proud of that.”

Draper faces Ben Shelton in the last eight after the American 11th seed beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6, 6-1.

Ninth seed Alex de Minaur was knocked out in straight sets by Francisco Cerundolo and the Argentinian will face No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1.

Sonay Kartal's run ended at the last 16 stage of the women's event as she was beaten 1-6, 2-6 against Aryna Sabalenka. The British No 3 reached the main draw at the competition as a lucky loser following Sloane Stephens' withdrawal and after beating Polina Kudermetova in the previous round, she was rewarded with a clash against world number one Sabalenka. Although Kartal broke to win the first game of the opening set, Sabalenka quickly settled into the match and powered away to book a clash with Liudmila Samsonova, a 6-0, 6-4 winner over sixth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Wildcard Belinda Bencic secured her spot in the quarter-finals, coming from behind to earn a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over third seed Coco Gauff. She will face Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.