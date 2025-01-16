Jack Draper wishes ‘archrival’ Jacob Fearnley well as Britons shine in Melbourne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennis took Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley on different paths from their days as junior rivals but they have converged again at the Australian Open.

Fearnley recalled his first meeting with Draper on a green clay court in Hertfordshire when both were around 10 years old.

Now, 13 years later, they are the two British survivors in the men’s singles at Melbourne Park and will both contest third-round matches on Friday.

Fearnley is confident he won that first salvo. “I think I remember his dad saying to my mum that he was going to make sure he got some clay-court lessons after the match,” the Scot said with a smile.

But “insane talent” Draper began to move to a different level, turning professional in 2018, while Fearnley, a late developer physically, headed off to college in the United States.

The Scot has not looked back since beginning his tour career on the grass courts last summer, and Draper said: “I’m proud of Jacob. He’s an incredible player.

“We must have played each other 30 times when we were younger. He would be my archrival. Obviously we went down different paths. He went to university and did his thing there, but he’s always been a special talent.

“He’s not going to stop at just top 100 or top 50. He’s going to be right at the top of the game. I think that’s a really good, healthy relationship for myself.

“Obviously I’m good friends with him but we’re going to be competing against each other with that number one Brit situation. I think it’s great for British tennis.”

Fearnley has been inspired by Draper’s rise into the world’s top 15 and will look to create his biggest headlines yet when he takes on second seed Alexander Zverev.

The British number three has dropped just one set so far in matches against Nick Kyrgios and Arthur Cazaux while Draper, who had little preparation for the tournament because of a hip injury, has done things the hard way.

After battling past Mariano Navone in round one in five sets, Draper also had to come from two sets to one down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis and a hostile Australian crowd.

The US Open semi-finalist was not afraid to give a bit back to the fans and is expecting more of the same when he takes on another home player, Aleksandar Vukic, next.

Draper is yet to find his best form but is taking confidence from the way his body has held up, with none of the cramping or vomiting issues that have affected him in the past.

“It’s a huge step forward,” he said. “It’s difficult. I’ve been working physically a lot for a long time. When people say, ‘oh, you’re not fit enough,’ and all of this sort of stuff, it’s a part of it.

“As a young player, when you come into these big events and you have to deal with the media, the crowds, you’re playing tournaments you’ve dreamed of playing since you were young, and you are expected to do well and all this sort of stuff.

“I would say it was a bit too much for me at the start. I feel like, especially at the back end of last year, I built a lot of confidence in myself, a lot of belief.

“I think winning the titles and making the semis of US, it just gave me that security in my mind that I’m good enough and that I’m doing the right things. It has given me a calmness as well.

“Instead of carrying a lot on my shoulders, I feel a lot calmer in myself and I feel just a lot more relaxed.”

Draper will be a strong favourite to beat Vukic, ranked 68, while for Fearnley it is another high-profile match at a slam.

The 23-year-old’s second major contest pitted him against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon while his third saw him play the straight man in Kyrgios’ Australian Open comeback.

“I know how lucky I am to have these experiences and play these matches,” he said.

“I’ve watched a lot of Zverev and admire his game immensely. I saw him play (Cameron) Norrie at Wimbledon last year and it was an incredible match.

“I’d never really seen him play live, and I was, like, ‘he’s an amazing tennis player’. You don’t really get a grasp of it until you actually see it live. I’m really excited that I’ll get a chance to play one of the biggest names in tennis.”