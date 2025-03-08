Jack Draper surges past teen sensation Joao Fonseca into Indian Wells third round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British No 1 Jack Draper pulled off a stunning 6-4 6-0 win over Brazil’s rising star Joao Fonseca to coast into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Fonseca, 18, had seen off Jacob Fearnley in his first-round match, but came up second best against Draper, who won nine straight games to put the seal on an impressive performance at Indian Wells.

After gaining an early break in the third game of the opening set, Draper, 23, was then unable to hold putting the match quickly back on serve.

There was little between the pair until the ninth game when World No 14 Draper forced home another break opportunity, leaving him serving for the set.

Draper then had to save three break points before finally taking a second set-point chance when Fonseca’s return was wide.

The Briton maintained momentum during the early exchanges of the second set, breaking in the first game after coming to the net to dispatch a volley following his fine passing shot down the line.

A hold to love put Draper in control, before Fonseca sent a sliced cross-court backhand wide to fall further behind following another break

It remained one-way traffic as Draper held for a 4-0 lead and then had two break points on Fonseca’s next service game, taking the first after another wayward return from the back of the court was sent into the air and long by the Brazilian.

open image in gallery Joao Fonseca faded after a strong start against Jack Draper at a sun-kissed Indian Wells ( Getty Images )

After firing down an ace on the opening point in the sixth game, Draper then served three double faults to give Fonseca a chance to break back.

Draper, though, saved them both, the second with another booming serve out wide, before forcing two match points, taking the second when Fonseca’s return was wide.

Next up for Draper will be American Jenson Brooksby, who pulled off a shock 6-4 6-2 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, the World No 18.

PA