Jack Draper beaten in Montreal first round

The British number one was beaten 7-5 6-2 by Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 07 August 2024 18:08
Jack Draper suffered another setback following his second-round exit at the Paris Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Draper suffered another setback following his second-round exit at the Paris Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jack Draper’s preparations for the US Open were dealt a blow by a straight-sets defeat to Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

British number one Draper was playing his first hard-court singles match since the Miami Masters in March on the back of last week’s second-round exit to Taylor Fritz on clay at the Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old was beaten 7-5 6-2 in little over an hour and a half as Australian Thompson deservedly set up a last-32 showdown against second seed Alexander Zverev.

Jordan Thompson, pictured, came out on top against British number one Jack Draper (John Walton/PA)
Jordan Thompson, pictured, came out on top against British number one Jack Draper (John Walton/PA)

With the final grand slam tournament of the year scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on August 26, Draper paid a heavy price for a string of unforced errors on Wednesday.

World number 30 Thompson seized the initiative with a break in game seven and eventually capitalised on his third set point after the Briton briefly brought the match back on serve.

Draper, who is partnering Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the doubles draw, dug in to save two break points in his opening service game of the second set and produced some eye-catching winners during the contest.

But costly double faults in games three and seven helped gift his 30-year-old opponent a route into round two.

