Jack Draper and Katie Boulter reach quarter-finals with straight-sets wins

British number one Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open with a comfortable victory over Italy’s Luciano Darderi, while Katie Boulter cruised into the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open.

Draper edged a tight first set in Vienna before powering through the second with three breaks of serve to seal a 7-5 6-1 win in 76 minutes.

The 22-year-old, who had marked his comeback from injury with a victory over Kei Nishikori in the previous round, served superbly throughout and hit a total of 15 aces.

Four of those came in succession as he served out for the opening set after breaking Darderi in the 11th game, with two net cords going against the unfortunate Italian.

Draper broke serve again in the first game of the second set and Darderi, who had beaten Dominic Thiem in the last match of the former US Open champion’s career on Tuesday, could not find a way back into the contest.

“I struggled a little bit on my first round, I served pretty well, but off the ground I could have been a lot better and then today I really found a level,” Draper said in a courtside interview broadcast on Sky Sports.

“I thought that Darderi came out playing incredibly well the first set. I had some chances and I had to stay calm.

“There were a couple of moments of frustration, but I think he really brought out the best of my tennis today and I’m really happy with the way my level was so consistent today.”

Draper, who retired during his quarter-final against Ugo Humbert in Tokyo last month due to an abdominal injury, added: “I didn’t know what to expect coming out after being injured and I was ill for a week as well, so I was potentially going to be a bit rusty and my body wasn’t going to be feeling too good.

“But I felt like the last two matches I’ve been really strong and my movement, my confidence in everything I’m doing elevated today.

“Really happy with that and hopefully I can continue moving forward this week.”

Meanwhile, Boulter followed up Tuesday’s victory over Priscilla Hon with another straight-sets triumph, beating the home favourite Kyoka Okamura in Tokyo.

World number 33 Boulter flew out of the blocks, only dropping a single game as she claimed the first set 6-1.

And she was soon celebrating her progress into the last eight as she won the second set 6-2.

Boulter will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the next round.