Jack Draper brimming with confidence as he chases Madrid Open title: ‘I can bully these guys’

Jack Draper is confident he can “win any match” after his demolition of Matteo Arnaldi moved him one step closer to glory at the Madrid Open.

Draper breezed past his Italian opponent in straight sets to progress to the tournament’s semi-finals, serving a bagel in his first set before doing the business in the second to seal a 6-0, 6-4 win.

The British No.1 sets up a last-four clash with another Italian player Lorenzo Musetti, buoyed by his first ever top-five entry in the ATP world rankings - leapfrogging 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the process.

"I know I can win any match and lose any match. I am fearful I could lose but that helps me compete the way I do," Draper said. "I feel stronger every time I play.

"The last couple of years coming onto the clay, I felt against these guys I'd always be the one on the back foot, I'd always be the one defending."

Draper is yet to secure a clay-court title in his career and will hope to book his place in the final when he faces off against Musetti, who reached this stage after dispatching Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-3.

The 23-year-old is in fine form and could secure his second Masters 1000 title of the year, after triumphing at Indian Wells in March.

Feeling in peak shape, Draper is eager to “bully” his opponents on the court as he eyes up glory in the Spanish capital.

Jack Draper hits a forehand at the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP) ( AP )

"The next part of my game was just getting strong, getting more capable physically to do the things I know I can do and bully these guys,” Draper added. “My forehand is doing a lot of damage, and I want to keep it up.

"I have been doing everything in all areas pretty well and am excited to keep on going. Hopefully, it keeps coming together.

"I am just well prepared. I work really hard every day and do all the right things off the court and on the court. When I go out to play, I have a feeling it is going to be ok because I have prepared so well."