Taking a closer look at the milestone moments of Jack Draper’s career

Jack Draper’s run to the US Open semi-finals marks a breakthrough moment at the highest level for the 22-year-old.

Singled out as a future star at a young age, Draper has negotiated several ups and downs to make it to the Flushing Meadows spotlight, where he will take on Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the left-hander’s milestone moments.

Wimbledon final

Draper peaked at a career-high ranking of world number seven in juniors, with his standout tournament coming at Wimbledon in 2018 when, as a 16-year-old, he reached the boys’ singles final.

Queen’s success

Draper’s early years in the senior game were difficult, with the left-hander growing several inches in height. But, like Andy Murray before him, Draper made a breakthrough at Queen’s Club, where in 2021 he reached the quarter-finals. His first-round opponent was none other than Sinner – their only previous meeting on tour.

Challenger titles

Draper surged into the top 130 in the rankings with four titles on the second-tier Challenger Tour during the first four months of 2022, a sign that he was on the right path after frustrating injuries.

Summer surge

Draper used his powerful game to good effect again on the British grass in the summer of 2022, with a run to the semi-finals in Eastbourne propelling him into the top 100 for the first time. He then reached his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final as a qualifier in Montreal before making the third round of the US Open, posting his first top-10 wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov and breaking into the top 50.

US Open succour

After finishing 2022 so strongly, Draper was hamstrung by his body for most of 2023, with a shoulder problem that ruled him out of Wimbledon a crushing blow. But he returned in late summer and went on his best grand slam run to that point to make the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

First ATP finals

Draper had dropped back outside the top 100 but it did not take him long to start making big strides again, reaching his first ATP Tour final in Bulgaria in November and then opening his 2024 campaign with another final in Adelaide, although the title eluded him both times.

Title joy

A series of close defeats proved frustrating for Draper but he took another step forward on the grass of Stuttgart in June by winning his first ATP Tour title, beating Matteo Berrettini. The victory saw him overtake Cameron Norrie as British number one.

Alcaraz victory

Draper headed straight to Queen’s Club where he pulled off the biggest win of his career so far over then world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the second round. But that will be dwarfed if he can see off current rankings leader Sinner in New York.