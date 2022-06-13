Jack Draper topples world No 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s

British youngster Jack Draper scored the biggest win of his career by beating world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club.
The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.
After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.
Draper, now one of four British men inside the world’s top 100, said: “We’re in a really good place now.
“It was amazing, I enjoyed my time out here. (I’m) at the start of my career, haven’t played in front of this many people that often. I’m just glad of the way I played today.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies