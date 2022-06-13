Jack Draper topples world No 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s

The 20-year-old surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round

Andy Sims
Monday 13 June 2022 15:24
<p>The 20-year-old surged past American Fritz to reach the second round </p>

The 20-year-old surged past American Fritz to reach the second round

(AP)

British youngster Jack Draper scored the biggest win of his career by beating world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world’s top 100, said: “We’re in a really good place now.

“It was amazing, I enjoyed my time out here. (I’m) at the start of my career, haven’t played in front of this many people that often. I’m just glad of the way I played today.”

