When is Jack Draper playing at Queen’s?
British No 1 is seeded second at Queen’s and opens his campaign against American Jenson Brooksby
Jack Draper begins his grass-court season today on an action-packed day two at the Queen’s Club.
The Brit reached the last-16 last year, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in a coming-of-age victory that marked his arrival onto the biggest stage.
This year Draper is the second seed rather than an up-and-coming challenger, and will have all eyes on him as a major contender for the title.
He opens his campaign against tricky, unorthodox American Jenson Brooksby, who Draper beat earlier this year en route to his maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells.
Here’s all you need to know:
Jack Draper takes on Jenson Brooksby second on the show court at Queen’s, the Andy Murray Arena.
Play begins at 12pm, so Draper is likely to be on court around 1.30pm, depending on the length of the previous match.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
