Independent
Jack Draper’s potential route to the Wimbledon title

Draper will next face 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in the second round on Thursday

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 01 July 2025 22:24 BST
Draper: "Big shoes to fill" as he steps into Murray's role at Wimbledon

Jack Draper raced through his first round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday as he looks to win his first Grand Slam.

The British No 1, and world No 4, dominated Sebastian Baez for two sets before the Argentine player retired at the start of the third set.

Draper received another boost on Tuesday with the news that in-form big-serving Alexander Bublik, who he was seeded to face in the third round, lost in five sets to Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Yet the 23-year-old still has a tricky second round test to negotiate, in the form of 2017 finalist Marin Cilic. Further down the line, Draper could face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final.

See below for Draper’s route by seeding to the Wimbledon title

Jack Draper's route to Wimbledon glory

Round two – Marin Cilic

Round three – Jaume Munar

Round four – Jakub Mensik

Quarter-finals – Novak Djokovic

Semi-finals – Jannik Sinner

Final – Carlos Alcaraz

Jack Draper could face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals
Jack Draper could face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals (PA Wire)

