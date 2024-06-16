Jump to content

Jack Draper beats Matteo Berrettini to win Stuttgart Open and first ATP title

The incoming British number one lifted the first ATP Tour title of his career.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 16 June 2024 14:41
Comments
(Getty Images)

Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

The new British number one had lost his previous two finals but made it third time lucky with a brilliant three-set win over former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Draper showed he has a game for the big stage with a 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 win against an opponent who was gunning for a third title in the German city.

Victory for Draper moves him up to a career high ranking of 31, which would be good enough to be seeded at Wimbledon.

Comments

