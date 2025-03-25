British number one Jack Draper ‘doing all the right things’ – Tim Henman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tim Henman believes Jack Draper is “doing all the right things” and is excited about the British number one’s potential over the next decade.

Draper secured the biggest win of his career to date in Indian Wells earlier this month when he defeated Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 in the final of the BNP Paribas Open to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

And although the 23-year-old suffered a shock loss to Jakub Mensik in his next match at the Miami Open, Henman is full of praise for the new world number seven.

“It’s absolutely fantastic the way that Jack’s been playing and I’m not really that surprised,” four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Henman said after being announced as Team Europe’s vice-captain for this year’s Laver Cup.

“I think what is taking place now is the pieces of the puzzle coming together and those pieces have always been there, but if anything, it’s just perhaps been a few of the little injuries that have kept him from building that momentum in tournament play.

“That’s what I think is exciting – he’s seven in the world, he’s just won his first Masters 1000 and to me he still hasn’t really played a consistent 12-18 months on Tour.

“I think when you take a deeper dive into his game, there are very few weaknesses and still areas to improve on.

“The quality of his serving has been huge, hitting his spots very well, the power on the forehand was brilliant to watch in Indian Wells.

“I would like him to finish more points at the net. When you’re that aggressive you can bring that extra string to your bow, but for a big guy, he’s a great athlete who moves well.

“I think that’s what I find exciting for the next decade, hopefully.”

Henman has already spoken to Draper about competing in the eighth edition of the Laver Cup in September and was asked what advice he would give the left-hander if that happened.

“Jack is doing all the right things,” Henman added. “My message would be ‘more of the same’.

“I think Indian Wells and Miami are the perfect example of the life of a professional tennis player in that you’ve got the greatest high of his career and then losing the first match in Miami.

“As frustrating and disappointing as that may be, that goes with the territory. Keep developing, keep working hard and who knows what Jack can go on to achieve.

“He doesn’t know and we don’t know, but he’s going to find out and I’ll certainly be doing my bit to persuade him to be involved because I think he will be a big asset for Team Europe.”