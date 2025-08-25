Jack Draper battles through difficult start to US Open campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper endured a difficult return to the US Open but battled past qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez and into the second round.

The world number five was playing his first match since a shock loss to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon more than seven weeks ago, after which he was diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm and forced to take time away from the court.

He eventually came through in four sets against 203rd-ranked Argentinian Gomez but it was a lot closer than he would have liked, with Draper eventually wrapping up a 6-4 7-5 6-7 (7) 6-2 victory after one minute over three hours.

“I wasn’t too sure if I was going to make it here this year, my team did a great job,” said Draper, who next faces Belgian Zizou Bergs.

“It wasn’t my finest performance but credit to my opponent, he played some outstanding tennis and I look forward to hopefully improving as the tournament goes on.

“I’m not putting too much expectations on myself. I know if I can get that level back, I’m going to be tough to be beat.”

He struggled on serve and there was a suspicion that he may have again been sick on court – 12 months ago he vomited several times during his semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner.

He eventually concluded that anti-inflammatories rather than tension were probably the main culprit, but there was no doubt this was a big occasion for Draper given his success here last year and lack of preparation.

open image in gallery Jack Draper was tested by Federico Agustin Gomez (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

He played down concerns about the lingering effects of his arm problem, but admitted he was expecting to feel discomfort, and a compression sleeve – accentuated by the sleeveless top of new sponsors Vuori – was a reminder.

The 23-year-old’s serve was certainly not the weapon it can be. He served five double faults – three in the same game late in the second set – while his average first-serve speed was only 109mph, around six miles per hour lower than during his matches here last year.

Gomez, 28, spent two years as a tennis coach in Miami before deciding to pursue his dream, and he certainly did not hold back on Louis Armstrong Stadium, sending down serves above 140mph.

He earned many fans among the New York crowd, which always has a large Latin American contingent, with his whole-hearted approach, including an attempted tweener and shot played around his back.

He also possesses a mighty forehand and it became more and more of an issue for Draper, who had appeared just about in control of the match until late in the second set.

He played a dreadful game at 5-4 to lose his break advantage and, although he moved ahead again straight away and closed out the set, he immediately went a break down in the third.

Back came Draper again but it was Gomez who was rewarded for his brave approach in the tie-break, saving a match point before forcing a fourth set.

Draper looked like he could be in serious trouble but he regathered himself well in the fourth set and finished with some of his best tennis of the contest.