Jack Draper will bid to continue his run at the US Open as he eyes a first grand slam quarter-final appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The British No1 takes on Tomas Machac for a spot in the last eight with the draw opening up nicely for the 22-year-old.

Draper beat Botic van de Zandschulp, conqueror of Carlos Alcaraz, in the third round, while high seeds Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud have all made early exits.

But the British player will be wary of the talented Machac, who won the only previous meeting between the pair at ATP Tour level in Geneva earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jack Draper vs Tomas Machac?

The round of 16 match is scheduled second at Louis Armstrong Stadium and will follow the conclusion of Jasmine Paolini vs Karolina Muchova. The clash should start at around 6pm BST.

Order of play - Louis Armstrong Stadium

play begins 4pm BST (11am local time)

Jasmine Paolini [4] vs Karolina Muchova

Jack Draper [25] vs Tomas Machac

Beatriz Haddad Maia [22] vs Caroline Wozniacki

not before 10pm BST (5pm local time)

Alex de Minaur [10] vs Jordan Thompson

How can I watch it?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

Odds

Jack Draper 21/50

Tomas Machac 2/1

