Jack Draper faces added pressure as home favourite at Wimbledon – Clare Balding

BBC presenter Clare Balding warned it will be harder for Jack Draper to win Wimbledon than for his rivals as he copes with the pressure of playing in front of a home crowd.

The 23-year-old will be seeded fourth when play begins next week as he looks to build on victory at Indian Wells in March, his first ATP Masters 1000 title, as well as his first Grand Slam semi-final at last year’s US Open.

Draper was drawn to face Argentine Sebastian Baez in the first round and faces a potentially tough route through the tournament which could see him go up against each of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

But though the world’s top two Alcaraz and Sinner have split the past six Grand Slams between them, Draper has already tasted victory over both.

“I do think Jack Draper is capable of winning Grand Slam titles,” said Balding, who was speaking at an event in London to mark one year of Barclays’ Free Park Tennis scheme, which provides facilities and coaching with the aim of removing barriers between children and grassroots sport.

“But I think it’s harder for a British player to win Wimbledon than any of the other Grand Slams because of the added pressure of it being your home tournament.

“The attention and the distraction of all the media you have to do. For all the benefits of the support of the crowd you’ve also got that added element of how much you want it.

“It’s why Andy Murray’s even more remarkable. Dealing with that desire and how it affects your brain and how your brain then affects your body, it’s a big psychological challenge.”

Balding points to Murray’s career as an indicator of why initiatives like Free Park Tennis are key in widening the pool of potential tennis stars.

Traditionally, lack of access to facilities and equipment due to costs have acted as a barrier within some communities and demographics. The hope is that by opening up those facilities and putting them within easy reach, those barriers will fall away.

Since its inception last year the initiative has engaged 35,000 children by offering free coaching and equipment on around a hundred courts nationwide.

“(Murray’s) is not a story of coming from a privileged background,” said Balding. “It’s a story of access, because his mum was a tennis coach, so there’s the key.

“Andy and Jamie Murray would have played another sport. If their parents had been involved in a golf club they’d have taken up golf. They had access (to tennis) but through a very specific route.

“There are going to be over a hundred courts open, available and free to use. Thousands of kids have already done it and I hope more and more will.

“We know all the research into kids being outside, kids being fitter, healthier, all of those things. But I think the key with tennis is the focus that’s required, the real concentration. That’s a huge benefit to children.”