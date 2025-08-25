Jack Draper shows ring rust on injury return as he reaches US Open second round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rusty Jack Draper vomited again at the US Open but battled through to the second round on his return from injury.

The world number five was playing his first match since a shock loss to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon more than seven weeks ago, after which he was diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm and forced to take time away from the court.

He eventually came through in four sets against 203rd-ranked Argentinian qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, wrapping up a 6-4 7-5 6-7 (7) 6-2 victory after one minute over three hours.

“It was a tough match,” said Draper, who admitted he feared he would be forced to miss the tournament where 12 months ago he reached the semi-finals.

“Obviously haven’t played competitively singles-wise for a while now. Credit to him. I thought he played some good stuff at times.

“From my side, it wasn’t obviously my finest performance. But at the same time there was some problem-solving out there, there was some different things, some really good stuff and some very average stuff.

“But give myself another chance on Thursday. Just really proud of the fact that I’m here and that I’m able to come through today.

“With the injury I had in my arm, the return to competition is probably about eight weeks – I’m here seven weeks, so I’m early.

“As I’ve gotten closer to the tournament, me and my team, we’ve had more scans, we’re confident that I’m not doing any more damage to my arm, and I’m in a place where I can go out and compete. It’s not going to set me back, so that’s a real positive.”

Draper struggled on serve and was again slightly sick during a service game in the third set.

Last year here he vomited several times during his semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner but Draper played down any concerns, saying: “I felt physically fine. Potentially a bit of nervous energy. I’ve always had some problems with my gut.”

Draper had admitted ahead of the tournament that he was expecting to feel discomfort, and a compression sleeve – accentuated by the sleeveless top of new sponsors Vuori – was a reminder of his difficult preparation.

The 23-year-old’s serve was certainly not the weapon it can be. He served five double faults – three in the same game late in the second set – while his average first-serve speed was only 109mph, around six miles per hour lower than during his matches here last year.

“I’ve definitely had to rein in my serve a little bit to make sure to keep the pain down,” he said.

“At the same time, though, I feel like my accuracy is almost a bit better at times. The ramp-up is quite quick to be here, so I couldn’t go full-out on the serve the last few weeks. I’ve got used to kind of maybe toning it down a little bit.

“I wouldn’t play if I didn’t believe that I can get to being 100 per cent on what I’m doing. It’s just there’s also no need for me to be going crazy sometimes on it.”

Initially it appeared Draper was managing the match well while playing considerably within himself but three double faults in one game late in the second set was unusual, and Gomez was beginning to cause some real problems.

The 28-year-old Argentinian spent two years as a coach in Miami before deciding to pursue his dream and he was throwing everything he had at Draper, with his big forehand a real weapon.

Gomez went a break ahead early in the third set and, although Draper pegged him back, a match point came and went in the tie-break and he was pushed into a fourth.

Draper looked like he could be in serious trouble, but he regathered himself well after an off-court break and finished with some of his best tennis of the contest.

“I needed tennis in my legs,” said the Londoner, who will take on Belgian Zizou Bergs in the second round on Thursday.

“I needed to play a three-hour match. I was almost a bit happy when I lost the third because my level wasn’t amazing. Then I felt like towards the end of the fourth I started to get better and better.”