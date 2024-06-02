Jamie Murray keen for Wimbledon doubles partnership with brother Andy

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Murray is eager for one last doubles hurrah with brother Andy at Wimbledon.

The Scottish siblings are set to reprise their Davis Cup-winning partnership on home turf this summer.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy revealed last week that he hoped to team up with his older brother at what is likely to be his final appearance at SW19.

Jamie Murray, who lost in the French Open second round with New Zealander Michael Venus but is looking for a partner for the grass, said: “It would obviously be really cool to do it.

“I mean it’s something that we probably wanted to do at some point in our career, and maybe now is the only opportunity to do it.

“So maybe it’s a case of now or never, but yeah, we’ll see. We need to figure out what’s going to happen first and then go from there.

“We’ve had some amazing experiences on the court together, particularly in Davis Cup and yeah, I think for us to be able to play at Wimbledon would be really cool and get some good crowd support.”

The Murrays led Great Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015 but have not played together competitively since 2019.

Jamie Murray reached the Wimbledon men’s doubles final with John Peers in 2015 and has won the mixed title twice, with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Martina Hingis in 2017. Andy won Olympic mixed doubles silver with Laura Robson at London 2012.