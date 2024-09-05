Jannik Sinner was ‘not the best’ on junior courts says US Open rival Jack Draper

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Jack Draper remembers Jannik Sinner being the weak link on court when they first played, but the British number one knows it will be a different matter in their US Open semi-final.

Draper became the first British man to reach the last four in New York since Andy Murray did it on his way to the 2012 title when he beat Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

While the 22-year-old’s breakthrough run was aided by Carlos Alcaraz’s early exit, he now faces the toughest task possible against the world number one in a blockbusting semi-final on Arthur Ashe on Friday.

It is a long way from their first battle in an under-18s double match where the Italian was targeted.

“The first time I met Jannik was, we were in an under-18 tournament,” Draper said. “I think I played him in the doubles in a Grade 1 ITF.

“It has been strange following his journey because when he was younger, he was probably not one of the best juniors.

“I remember playing him in doubles, and we were saying, ‘oh, hit to him because he’s not the best player on the court’.

“Then, obviously, watching his progress to really getting to the top 20 very quickly when all of us were kind of 300, 400 in the world.

“I’ve obviously followed him and always think he’s really well mannered and an amazing guy and good for the sport.

“Obviously his tennis is incredible too. Jannik is a good friend, someone I’m definitely close to.

“We send each other messages in good moments, bad moments. It’s a tough sport to play when you’re a young guy.”

Sinner has clearly progressed a lot since that under-18s double match, reaching world number one and winning the Australian Open this year.

While not being able to remember the match Draper refers to, he did speak warmly about the Briton, who he played doubles with in a recent event in Montreal.

“In juniors, I was never good,” he said. “I don’t remember playing against him in doubles, but I do remember seeing him from outside.

“Obviously a lefty, his ball striking was always very, very good.

“It was nice to share the court with him in doubles in Montreal. You know, we got to know each other even more.

“We text each other when we have good or bad times, trying to keep us up. It’s a great friendship.

“Obviously we try to put this away for the hours we are on court. I think that’s quite obvious. But whenever we shake our hands, it’s again friendship back and all is going to be good.”