Jannik Sinner shows winning quality against surging Arthur Rinderknech at French Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner navigated mild turbulence for a winning return to Grand Slam tennis as the world number one launched his hunt for a maiden French Open trophy with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 first-round victory over Arthur Rinderknech on Monday.

The Italian served a three-month doping ban shortly after defending his Australian Open title in January and looked close to his best in a run to the Rome final on his return this month but faced some stern questions from local hope Rinderknech.

"First round matches are never easy, so I'm happy how I handled the situation coming back in the third set," Sinner said about clawing his way back from 4-0 down.

"We have played before and know each other well and he's an amazing player."

Sinner saved three breakpoints in the third game eliciting groans from the partisan crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier and he resisted his unseeded opponent's attempts to pounce thereafter to snatch the opening set with a late break.

The three-times Grand Slam champion struck another blow for a 3-1 lead in the next set before attacking Rinderknech from the baseline with his thunderous forehand and tightening his grip on a match that suddenly looked lopsided.

World number 75 Rinderknech was far from finished, however, and raised the centre court roof with effervescent celebrations as he took the opening four games of the third set, only to let Sinner slowly claw his way back to 5-5.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner defeat Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets to win first round clash ( REUTERS )

U.S. Open champion Sinner did not need a second invitation as he wrapped up the win in style to extend his winning streak at the majors to 15 matches before his second-round clash with French veteran Richard Gasquet.

"He gave so much to our sport, he has given you all so much so I'm happy to share the court with him," Sinner said about his next opponent, who will retire after the French Open.

"I know you're going to support him, so it's OK."