World number one Jannik Sinner said he was happy with his reception from the Australian Open crowd on Monday as he launched his title defence with a comfortable win over Nicolas Jarry while still embroiled in a doping case.

Sinner avoided suspension after failing two drug tests last March but the World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking a ban of up to two years at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a hearing set for April.

A string of players have criticised tennis authorities for their handling of the case, including Chilean Jarry, who was banned for 11 months by the International Tennis Federation in 2020 after testing positive for anabolic agents.

With Australian player Nick Kyrgios particularly scathing about Sinner's case, the Italian said he was curious how fans at Rod Laver Arena might react.

As it was, Sinner was cheered warmly as he took the court, and throughout his 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Jarry in the afternoon sunshine.

"You never know what's happening. I was happy about the crowd. It was a very nice crowd. There were some (support) for my opponent and some for me," he told reporters.

"It was a nice atmosphere."

Though the crowd was appreciative, Jarry said he had struggled mentally in the lead-up to the match given their contrasting doping histories.

He said he wished he had "the same support" as Sinner from tennis authorities following his own failed tests.

Jarry was banned after testing positive for two anabolic agents, though the governing body accepted his explanation that he had unwittingly taken multi-vitamins containing the prohibited substances on the recommendation of his doctor.

Four months before the sanction, the ITF disclosed that he had been provisionally suspended for failing the drug tests.

Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing last year by a doping tribunal which accepted his explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system from his former physio through massages.

His results, prize money and ranking points from the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells were cancelled.

A provisional suspension was applied with each positive test but Sinner was allowed to keep playing after his team filed urgent appeals.

The case was not made public until August.

"What I can say is that I would have liked the same treatment as the things that I went through," said world number 36 Jarry.

"I don't think it was the same, so that's all.

"What I can say is that it's tough for me to play against him.

"Thankfully, I was able to do a very good job since the draw was out and all the emotions that went through."

Sinner and Jarry met at the net for a cursory handshake at the end of the match.

Asked whether he sympathised with Jarry, Sinner said he did not know the details of his case.

( Getty Images )

"There's the protocol. If the protocol has some issues or problem, then it's not my fault, you know?" he told reporters.

"Of course, I'm very sorry for the players who are passing these kind of things.

"But I don't know exactly the details about his case and my case. I know only what happened to me."

Sinner will play local wildcard Tristan Schoolkate for a place in the third round.

