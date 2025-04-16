Serena Williams admits surprise over length of Jannik Sinner’s ban: ‘I would have got 20 years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serena Williams has expressed surprise over the length of Jannik Sinner’s ban from tennis, joking that she would have been stripped of her grand slam titles had she failed a drugs test.

Sinner is serving a three-month suspension from the sport after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) following two positive tests last year.

The world No 1 was cleared of wrongdoing for the presence of steroid clostebol in his system, with the 23-year-old suggesting he had been contaminated while being given a massage by his fitness trainer.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner is serving a three-month ban ( AP )

Wada had been seeking a ban of up to two years before reaching the settlement having launched an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) over the decision by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not to suspend Sinner.

The perceived leniency of the ban has been questioned by a number of figures in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, and Williams has now expressed her belief that she would have been treated differently under the same circumstances.

“I love the guy, I love this game. He’s great for the sport,” the 23-time grand slam champion said to Time magazine in praise of Sinner.

“I’ve been put down so much, I don’t want to bring anyone down. Men’s tennis needs him. [But] if I did that, I would have gotten 20 years. Let's be honest. I would have gotten grand slams taken away from me.”

Williams admitted that Sinner’s situation made her reflect on the experience of Maria Sharapova, a long-time rival on the court.

open image in gallery Serena Williams (right) says she feels for her former rival Maria Sharapova ( GETTY IMAGES )

Sharapova had a two-year ban reduced to 15 months on appeal in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium, with Cas finding that she bore "no significant fault" for ingesting the substance.

Williams added: ​“Just weirdly and oddly, I can’t help but think about Maria all this time. I can’t help but feel for her.”

Sinner is set to return to tennis at the Italian Open in May. He will be available to play in the French Open, the year’s second grand slam, having secured his third major title at the Australian Open in January.

His suspension came after Iga Swiatek, his female counterpart at the top of the world rankings, accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart drug.