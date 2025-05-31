Jannik Sinner makes light work of Jiri Lehecka at French Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner is clearly making up for lost time at this year’s French Open.

The world number one, who only returned from a three-month doping ban three weeks ago, raced into the fourth round in just 94 minutes.

Sinner won the first 11 games against Czech Jiri Lehecka on his way to a commanding 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory.

“This morning I said to my team I’m feeling well and physically ready,” said the Italian.

“We had to go hard in the beginning because the beginning in grand slams is very important for confidence. I warmed up well, I felt very good so after 20-25 minutes I was feeling brave.

“My team gave me the right tactics, I tried to play them in the match so it’s a combination of also being happy on court – it’s very important.

“After today I don’t think there’s much I can improve but every opponent is different.”

Sinner will meet Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev on Monday.

Alexander Zverev cruised into the fourth round in straight sets against Flavio Cobolli, and then tipped defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final again.

Zverev, who will face Tallon Griekspoor next, said: “I honestly think that Carlos will be in the final.

“I don’t think there is anybody that, in that side of the draw, will challenge him too much, I think. He’s the favourite, of course, before coming into the tournament.

“But I think all the people that can challenge him, all the contenders, I would say, outside of him are all in the top half of the draw.

“I think we will have to really battle it out and I think he will enjoy watching it.”

In the women’s draw, world number two Coco Gauff booked a fourth-round meeting with 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova after beating Marie Bouzkova 6-1 7-6 (3).

Seventh seed Madison Keys won the all-American clash with Sofia Kenin 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Arthur Fils has revealed he won a five-set match on Thursday despite having a stress fracture in his back.

The 20-year-old 14th seed, who beat Jaume Munar in a marathon match lasting four and a half hours, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament.

He said: “I had some issue with the back for a long time, and during the match against Munar it got worse.

“Then I did some examinations. They were not good at all. I’ve got some stress fracture.”

Fils was unsure whether he will be fit enough in time to compete at Wimbledon.