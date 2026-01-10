Jannik Sinner hands racket to young fan in straight-sets defeat by Carlos Alcaraz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz beat his great rival Jannik Sinner 7-5, 7-6(8) to win their Hyundai Card Super Match exhibition event in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday, marking the start of the season for the world’s top two men’s tennis players.

There was little to separate the pair during an entertaining clash, with world No 1 Alcaraz edging ahead late in both sets to clinch the victory.

“We all need support from the fans, so having that support and feeling the love from the people was necessary for me to perform my best and play great tennis like I did today,” Alcaraz said.

In their press conference on Friday, Sinner said the match would not be a true indicator of their level heading into the new season and that both players would focus on entertaining the spectators.

It was a promise they lived up to, as the largely light-hearted hit-around unsurprisingly lacked the intensity that has characterised their previous meetings on the sport’s biggest stages.

The pair mixed up their games with an array of trick shots and produced a number of memorable rallies to keep fans at the Inspire Arena on the edge of their seats, with Sinner even allowing a child in the stands to play a point for him in the second set.

It was an entertaining display from both players, who are no strangers to putting on a show at exhibition events.

Sinner and Alcaraz competed in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh in 2024 and 2025, with the Italian winning in the final on both occasions.

Alcaraz has defended his decision to play in such lucrative events despite previously saying he would consider skipping ATP Tour events to prioritise his health in a crowded schedule, saying they provide relief from the grind of the tour.

The Spaniard has also admitted there are considerable financial incentives to playing exhibition events, saying last year the prize money on offer was a motivation for playing in the Six Kings Slam.

With the exhibition match wrapped up, the serious business starts for Sinner and Alcaraz, who will now shift their attention to the Australian Open.

The two have much at stake in the season's opening Grand Slam, which begins at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Sinner looking to win a third straight Australian Open title and Alcaraz chasing a career Grand Slam.

"It was an entertaining match, that's why we came here and obviously now the main goal is in Australia," Sinner said.

"At the end of the day, exhibition matches are different, you are a bit more relaxed and also entertaining the crowd a little bit more with different shots and different actions on court."

Reuters